FDA designates Athersys' MultiStem cell therapy for accelerated approval; shares ahead 8%

Athersys (ATHX +7.5% ) heads north on modestly higher volume on the news that the FDA has designated MultiStem a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), a status for eligible cell and regenerative medicine treatments that provides for more intensive development guidance from the agency and priority review/accelerated approval of the marketing application.

MultiStem cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors produced in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage.

Later today, the company will present an overview of its neuroscience programs at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in La Jolla, CA.

