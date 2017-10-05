Microsoft Edge preview comes to iOS and Android

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) opens preview versions of its Edge browser in iOS and Microsoft Launcher to Android.

Edge for iOS is limited to 10K users and available through Apple TestFlight.

Android users can sign up to receive an Edge preview notification when it arrives in Google Play Store.

Those interested in either Edge preview program can sign up here. Microsoft hopes to bring both out of preview later this year.

Meanwhile, the Microsoft Launcher is already up in Google Play for U.S. users.

The product push across ecosystems reflects both Microsoft’s abandonment of the Windows Phone and the need to grow users particularly for Edge.

Edge replaced Internet Explorer in the 2015 Windows 10 release. As of last month, Edge was on 300M active devices. Google’s Chrome has 1B users and Mozilla’s Firefox has over 500M users.

