New Jersey AG jumps on the Insys-suing bandwagon with four-court lawsuit

Embattled drug maker Insys Therapeutics (INSY +0.5% ) has been slapped with another Subsys (fentanyl) promotion-related lawsuit, this time by New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino. In a four-count lawsuit, he accuses the company of engaging in a "greed-driven" campaign of consumer fraud and submitting false claims to health insurers to drive sales.

The suit includes three counts of alleged violation of the state's Consumer Fraud Act and one count of alleged violation of the state's False Claims Act.

It notes that two state employee health benefits plans paid ~$10.3M for Subsys prescriptions between 2012 and Q3 2016. The State Worker's Compensation Program paid an additional $300K.

Mr. Porrino's office seeks the maximum civil penalties for each violation of the Consumer Fraud Act, three times the State's actual damages for the violation of the False Claims Act and reimbursement for litigation costs.

Previously: Insys bent rules for Subsys reimbursement - WSJ (Sept. 6)