Alibaba takes China broadcast rights to Pac-12 college sports

Alibaba (BABA -0.2% ) is bringing U.S. college sports to China through a deal with the Pac-12, the culmination of outreach efforts the two began two years ago.

For the first time, the conglomerate will bring Pac-12 Networks content (in football, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, lacrosse, track & field, and beach volleyball) to Chinese viewers on linear and digital channels in a deal ranging through 2024.

The deal also extends Alibaba's sponsorship of the annual Pac-12 China basketball game through 2020. (The third annual game tips off the conference's season Nov. 11 in Shanghai as UCLA plays Georgia Tech).

Alibaba will distribute 175 live events a year throughout China.