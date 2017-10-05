GE earnings to bottom out in 2018, Credit Suisse says in upbeat view

Even amid all the negativity surrounding General Electric (GE) and its prospects, Credit Suisse analyst Julian Mitchell believes 2018 will be the floor for GE's earnings and maintains an Outperform rating on the shares.

At the same time, Credit Suisse trims its forward EPS estimates to $1.52 from $1.63 for 2017, to $1.54 from $1.80 for 2018, and to $1.69 from $2.00 for 2019, citing weakening power generation trends, higher restructuring costs, reduced share buybacks and accounting changes.

The firm thinks GE management at the Nov. 13 shareholder meeting will be able to point to 2018 for improving free cash flow and bottoming EPS, which should support the stock; the higher FCF should mean the dividend yield starts to return towards its recent average of 3.3%, which would imply a fair value for the shares at $29-$30.