YouTube's search update targets fake news; Pixel 2 comes with added benefits

YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) rolls out a search result change that favors authoritative sources for breaking news stories.

The change comes after videos with disproven information appeared near the top of search results for the Las Vegas shooter and for the NFL anthem protests.

YouTube says the undisclosed search changes were in the works already but accelerated due to recent events. The site had altered its search results earlier this year due to advertiser concerns about the types of content carrying the ads.

Google faces criticism for allowing false information from a message board to appear in its “top news” section for the Las Vegas shooting.

In other Google news, the company announces that Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL buyers using the Project Fi wireless service will no longer have to wait for a SIM card in the mail. The company can simply activate an eSIM inside the phone.

Pixel 2 users will also qualify for three years of OS updates in a move to woo customers away from Apple’s iPhone.

