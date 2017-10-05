New trial ordered in Sanofi/Regeneron fight with Amgen over PCSK9 inhibitor patents

An appeals court has ordered a new trial in Amgen's (AMGN -1.5% ) dispute with Sanofi (SNY +0.5% ) and Regeneron (REGN +4.4% ) over patents related to cholesterol drugs Repatha (evolocumab) and Praluent (alirocumab). The ruling also vacates the district court's injunction barring the promotion and manufacture of Praluent by Sanofi and Regeneron.

The appeals court found that the district court erred by excluding evidence regarding written description and enablement, improperly instructing the jury on written description and improperly granting a permanent injunction.

It did, however, affirm the district court's ruling that Amgen's patents were non-obvious, a general requirement for patentability, one of Sanofi and Regeneron's challenges. Citing the exclusion of evidence, the court considered the record to be incomplete and concluded that Sanofi and Regeneron were not entitled to judgement on the issues of written description and enablement.

The schedule for the new trial has not yet been determined.

