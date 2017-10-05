Deltek acquires Onvia

Onvia (ONVI +96.7% ) announces that it signed a deal to be acquired by Deltek for $9.00 per share in a $70M all-cash tender offer.

The purchase price represents a 100% premium to Onvia's last closing stock price of $4.50.

"The transaction represents a substantial cash premium to our stockholders and follows a robust process and comprehensive review of strategic alternatives undertaken by our Board of Directors earlier this year," says CEO Russ Mann.

The transaction is expected to close during Q4.

Source: Press Release