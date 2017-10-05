Encana starts up second of three Montney gas plants

Encana (ECA -0.5% ) says it started up the Sunrise processing plant, the second of three processing plants that support its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney area, under budget and a month ahead of schedule.

ECA also says the third plant, called Saturn, remains ahead of schedule and is on track to start up before year-end, and the Towerbirch lateral pipeline which connects all three plants to the NGTL system also has started up.

Veresen Midstream (OTC:FCGYF) funds and owns the facilities, and ECA pays to use them through a fee-for-service agreement.