Teva's Copaxone facing generic competition in Europe; shares down 1%

The FDA's approval of Mylan's generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA -1.1% ) top selling Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) at both the 40 mg and 20 mg strengths is not its only headache.

Apparently, privately held firms Alvogen, based in South Korea, and Dutch outfit Synthon just received approval in Europe to market a generic 40 mg version, the more popular dose. The companies already promote the 20 mg version.

Mylan plans to promote the 40 mg version in Europe per its partnership with Synthon. It says it has exclusive distribution rights in Western Europe and Scandinavia.

Copaxone sales in Europe are ~$590M, about 15% of the drug's $4B global sales.