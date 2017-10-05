Engie to consider stakes in Brazil's Eletrobras assets

Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) covets more Brazil acquisitions and will evaluate assets being sold by Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR), despite spending more than $1B last week to win licenses to operate two large hydroelectric power plants in the country, the head of the French company’s local unit tells Reuters.

"Our debt in Brazil is low, so we have some room" for acquisitions, says Mauricio Bahr, Engie Brasil’s top executive.

Engie and EBR are partners in several projects, including the massive Jirau hydroelectric dam built in the Amazon jungle with capacity to generate 3,750 MW, and EBR has hinted that it could sell stakes in its large Amazon plants.