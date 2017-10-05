Xcel Brands signs menswear licensing agreement with Stars Design Group

Xcel Brands (XELB -2.7% ) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Stars Design Group, Inc. to manufacture its menswear collections for the H Halston and Highline Collective brands, both of which are currently available exclusively at Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay.

The company appointed Neal Kusnetz who will serve as President of Menswear for Xcel Brands, where he will oversee the licensing and growth of Menswear for Xcel.

Mr. Kusnetz will also serve as President of Stars Design Group’s Men’s Retail Division where he will oversee sales efforts for the company under Xcel’s brands.

Prior to joining Xcel Brands, Mr. Kusnetz was Partner and Senior Advisor of The Convergence Lab.

“We are enthusiastic about the growth of Menswear at Xcel Brands, and are confident in the expertise of both Stars Design Group and Neal Kusnetz to accelerate our success in this category,” commented Robert D’Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands. “We’re pleased to be working with a cutting-edge manufacturer like Stars Design Group, and we’re confident that Neal’s background in unifying media and retail into singular brand experiences will help drive new solutions for our retail partners.”

