Boeing-backed electric hybrid airliner eyed for debut in five years

A start-up company backed by Boeing (BA +0.5% ) and JETBlue (JBLU +0.1% ) unveils plans to bring a hybrid-powered airplane to market by 2022 that can dramatically reduce the travel time and cost of trips under 1,000 miles.

Electric vehicle batteries would power two motors, and a supplemental gas engine and electrical generator would be used to give the plane a range of 700 miles, says Matt Knapp, co-founder and chief aeronautic engineer of Seattle-based Zunum Aero.

The planes eventually would fly solely on battery power and are being designed to fly with one pilot and to eventually be remotely piloted, Knapp says.

Recent advances in electric vehicle and autonomous technology, along with lightweight electric motors and carbon composite airframes, would cut the cost of flying Zunum's aircraft to ~$0.08 per seat-mile, about a fifth of the cost for a small jet or turboprop plane, Knapp says.