Pence promises the moon and beyond

The Trump administration issued some bold statements on its commitment to invest in space exploration.

"We will return Americans astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags but to build the foundation we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond," Vice President Mike Pence promised today at the first meeting of the National Space Council.

"America seems to have lost our edge in space. And those days are over," he added.

Previously: White House to talk space priorities (Oct. 5)