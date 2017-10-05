Refiners slip as senators warn EPA on fuel mandates

Shares of oil refiners slide to session lows after a group of 38 U.S. senators asks the EPA not to make changes to U.S. renewable fuel mandates, including possible reductions in annual quotas for biodiesel and cellulosic ethanol.

The senators, including Sen. Grassley of Iowa, say in the letter that the EPA should restructure its proposal for the 2018 version of a rule that each year forces producers of oil-based fuels to include renewable fuels such as ethanol in their products.

“The rule unjustifiably flatlines biomass-based diesel, reduces advanced biofuels and reduces the cellulosic biofuel blending target by about 25%,” the letter says. “The final rule should address these shortfalls.”