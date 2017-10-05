Switch goes public tomorrow but won't make the S&P 500

Switch (Pending:SWCH) goes public tomorrow but don’t expect to see the stock in the S&P 500 in the future.

The data center company has a special share class providing 10 votes per share, which will give CEO Rob Roy 68% of the post-IPO voting power.

Earlier this year, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) went public selling some shares that didn’t include any voting rights. S&P Dow Jones wasn’t amused and instituted new rules barring companies that put too much voting power in the inner circle.

FTSE Russell indexes created a similar ban, requiring companies to have at least 5% of shares in public hands. The Switch IPO will come in at 4.9% unless underwriters buy additional shares.

