Exxon announces fresh Guyana oil discovery

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4%) says it made a fifth new oil discovery at the Turbot-1 well in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, with plans for an additional well on the Turbot discovery next year.
Turbot is XOM's latest discovery to date in the country, adding to previous discoveries at Liza, Payara, Snoek and Liza Deep.
XOM is operator of the Stabroek block and owns a 45% interest, while partners Hess (HES +0.4%) and Cnooc's (CEO +1.5%) Nexen owns respective 30% and 25% stakes.
