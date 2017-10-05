DOJ backs Apple in Samsung case; Watch Nike+ Series 3 now in stores

The U.S. Department of Justice recommends against the Supreme Court reviewing a 2014 patent infringement case between Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to CNET.

The 2014 verdict awarded Apple nearly $120M for Samsung’s infringement on data detector and “slide to unlock” patents.

Samsung appealed and had the fine overturned but a review reversed that decision and the court wouldn’t hear a second appeal.

Samsung asked the Supreme Court to look at the case in March of this year. Apple responded in May with an argument that the Court doesn’t need to do a review. The DOJ has now sided with Apple.

In more good news for Apple, the Watch Nike+ Series 3 models are now in stores and pair well with yesterday’s software update to fix the LTE connectivity issues.

