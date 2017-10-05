Total enters French retail power market, ready for price war

Total (TOT +0.4% ) launches its new French power retail unit to challenge EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), and CEO Patrick Pouyanne says it will the two former state monopolies with a 10% price discount, setting the stage for a potential price war.

"Although the residential market was deregulated 10 years ago, French consumers haven't really seen the effect on their bills. We want to enter as a challenger," Pouyanne says, aiming to win a 10% domestic market share - or ~3M customers - within five years before expanding deeper into Europe.

TOT plans to increase its electricity production capacity in France, says Pouyanne, who is not ruling out buying or building its own gas-fired power plants and bidding for French hydropower concessions.