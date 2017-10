Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) vice chairman Joseph Tsai is in advanced talks for a stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team according to Reuters sources.

The team is valued at around $2.2B.

Stake size and other deal details unknown at this time but the deal is expected to close in the next few weeks, though the situation remains fluid until that time.

Update: Alibaba denies the talks in a statement to CNBC's Sally Shin.