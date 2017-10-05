US Energy +22% on exchange agreement to cut debt

US Energy (USEG +21.9% ) soars as much as 82% after announcing an agreement to substantially reduce its outstanding debt through an exchange transaction with APEG Energy II, the sole lender for the company's senior secured credit facility.

The lender will swap $4.5M in outstanding debt for ~5.82M new common shares, with USEG issuing more than 7.63M shares priced at $0.77 each, a 1.3% premium to the volume-weighted average price for the stock over the past 30 days.

USEG says the deal will reduce its annual interest payments by 84% while providing flexibility to increase its capital budget out of operating cash flow and participate in production growth.

Following the close of the transaction, APEG will hold 49.9% of USEG's outstanding common shares.