Yandex.Taxi, the passenger-ferrying operation of Russia's Yandex (YNDX +0.9% ), tells Bloomberg it's making an investment in safety by insuring passengers and drivers for up to 2M rubles (about $35,000).

It's rolling out that coverage region by region but will extend it to all of Russia next year, at no cost to passengers or drivers, it says.

In its most recent earnings report, the Taxi operation amounted to 772M rubles in revenue -- up 46% Y/Y, and amounting to about 3.5% of total revenues.