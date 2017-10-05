Annaly Capital -2.3% on word of 65M-share offering

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is 2.3% lower in postmarket trading after announcing it will offer 65M shares of common stock.

Underwriters will have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to 9.75M shares more.

Net proceeds will go to "acquired targeted assets" under the company's capital allocation policy

Joint book-runners are Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities.