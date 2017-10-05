15% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output shut ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

Nearly 15% of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has been shut as operators evacuate offshore facilities ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Nate.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement also estimates that ~6.5% of U.S. gulf natural gas production has been shut.

Major oil producers including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) reportedly have begun withdrawing personnel from their production platforms in the Gulf; Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) say they are monitoring Nate’s path but have taken no action so far.

PBF Energy’s (NYSE:PBF) Chalmette, La., refinery and Shell’s refineries in Convent and Norco, La., reportedly are preparing for the storm but plan to remain in operation; CVX and XOM say their respective refineries in Pascagoula, Miss., and Baton Rouge, La., are monitoring the storm’s progress.

The status of Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Garyville, La., refinery is not known.