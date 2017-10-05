Stocks extend record highs; six in a row for the S&P

Stock indexes again rallied to new record highs, with the S&P 500 (+0.6%) tallying its sixth straight all-time record finish for its longest streak in 20 years.

The S&P's two most influential sectors, techs (+1.1%) and financials (+1%), set the pace, but gains were broad as nine of the 11 industry groups finished in the green.

Bank stocks enjoyed a boost from higher U.S. Treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled 2 bps higher at 2.35%.

Netflix surged 5.4% to a new all-time high after announcing an upcoming price hike for its video-streaming services, and Amazon added 1.6% to settle above its 50-day simple moving average for the first time in three weeks.

In Washington, the House passed a $4.1T budget that slashes spending over 10 years, paving the way for tax reform, but budget legislation faces tougher sledding in the Senate.

U.S. crude oil gained 1.6% to settle at $50.79/bbl, following three straight declining days.