Disney, Altice USA set multi-year carriage renewal

After extending their carriage deal past a scheduled weekend expiration, Walt Disney (DIS -0.4% ) and Altice USA (ATUS +4.5% ) have come to a comprehensive new agreement.

The multi-year renewal covers access for Optimum TV customers to a variety of Disney's channels, including WABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN3 and Freeform.

As speculated, Optimum will add ESPN's SEC Network (in late 2018) and launch ACC Network in place of another ESPN network in August 2019.

The two will also work together on the planned ESPN direct-to-consumer offering, set for early 2018.

