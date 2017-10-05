Yum China +3.5% on establishing dividend, planning for Wat as new CEO

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) +3.5% after-hours despite missing Q3 earnings expectations, as the company announces its first-ever dividend, an increased stock buyback plan and a CEO succession plan.

YUMC's first quarterly dividend will total $0.10/share, and the stock repurchase authorization has been increased to $550M from $300M.

Joey Wat, the company's President and COO since February, will succeed Mickey Pant as CEO in March 2018; she joined YUMC in 2014, first serving as President of KFC China and then as CEO of KFC China.

Pant has served as CEO and a board member of YUMC since its spinoff from Yum! Brands and previously as CEO of Yum! Restaurants China.