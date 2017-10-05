Costco -2.9% despite solid comp sales, Q4 beat

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is 2.9% lower postmarket despite posting Q4 earnings that beat expectations, thanks in part to higher membership fees but also including more U.S. sales.

Comp sales (excluding impacts from gas price changes and forex) for the 17 weeks were up 5.7%; up 5.8% in U.S., up 4.8% in Canada, and 6% elsewhere internationally.

Meanwhile, membership fees (which made up about 72% of operating income last year) were up 13% to $943M.

Net income was $919M, up 18% from $779M last year (this year's Q4 was 17 weeks, vs. 16 weeks a year ago).

The company wrapped the fiscal year with 741 warehouses: 514 in U.S./Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in UK, 26 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, nine in Australia, two in Spain, one in France and one in Iceland.

It had 49.4M members at fiscal year-end.

Press Release