Wells Fargo execs, board must face lawsuit over fake accounts, judge says

Current and former Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) officers and directors, including CEO Tim Sloan, must face a shareholder lawsuit that seeks to hold them personally liable for sales abuses and the creation of millions of unauthorized accounts, a federal judge ruled today.

"It is reasonable to infer senior executives knew about, or at least recklessly turned a blind eye to, the stream of red flags,” the judge wrote, and in the “unlikely” event Sloan did not know about the practices before 2013 when he was the bank's CFO, he was “certainly aware” by December 2013 when he told the LA Times that “I‘m not aware of any overbearing sales culture.”

The shareholder derivative lawsuit seeks to force officers and directors or their insurers to reimburse WFC for losses caused by their alleged poor oversight and misleading statements.