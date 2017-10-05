Dannon drops deal with NFL star Newton after sexist comment

Dannon (OTCQX:DANOY) says it is cutting ties with NFL quarterback Cam Newton following a sexist remark made to a female reporter at a press conference.

The Carolina Panthers star has served as a pitchman for French company Danone's Oikos yogurt since 2015.

PepsiCo's (NYSE:PEP) Gatorade brand, which also has a sponsorship deal with Newton, criticized the comments but has not said if its own deal with the quarterback has changed; Under Armour (NYSE:UA), which also works with Newton, has not yet made a statement.