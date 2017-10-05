Giga-tronics +64% on $4.9M aircraft filter order

Giga-tronics (NASDAQ:GIGA) +64.3% after-hours on news of an additional $4.9M order extending ongoing production of its high performance RADAR filters used in fighter jet aircraft for a "major aerospace company."

GIGA expects to begin initial shipments of the new order during FQ4 and complete the bulk of the new order shipments over the succeeding 9 -12 months.

GIGA also offers guidance on its 2018 Q2, which ended on Sept. 30, seeing net sales of $2M-$2.2M, vs. $2M in FQ1 and $4.4M in the year-ago quarter.