End of two pipeline projects leaves Canada dependent on U.S. market

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) investors likely saw it coming - the stock finished fractionally higher in today's trade - but the demise of its planned Energy East and Eastern Mainline pipeline projects is undoubtedly a major blow for Canadian energy producers clamoring to get their landlocked oil and gas to markets in Europe and Asia and reduce dependence on the U.S.

“We’re beholden to the U.S.,” says Tim McMillan of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, noting that the U.S. has started to export oil and natural gas, so the Canadian industry is supplying a market that has less need for its product.

The cancellation should be viewed in the context of other major Canadian energy projects that have been canceled - such as the Pacific Northwest LNG project, the Northern Gateway pipeline and the Aurora LNG project - says Gary Leach of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, adding that "we are deluding ourselves if we think Canada is a place with a stable, predictable investment climate."

Canadian oil producers now are more dependent than ever on TRP's Keystone XL and Trans Mountain (NYSE:KMI) proposals, two projects facing ardent opposition in their own right.

ETFs: EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC