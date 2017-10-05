Reuters: Brookfield isn't boosting bid for Brazil's Renova Energia

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has refrained from boosting a bid for Brazil's Renova Energia SA, Reuters reports, after due diligence found unaccounted-for liabilities, to go along with already precarious finances at Renova

A source tells the news service that Brookfield is inclined to present a bid to Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and Light SA valuing their 67% stake at 9 reais ($2.85) per Renova unit. (Each unit consists of one common and two preferred shares.)

Reuters had previously said that Brookfield was considering raising that bid to 11.75 reais per unit.

Renova faces 9B reais in debt maturities before the end of 2018.