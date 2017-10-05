Vista Outdoor names former Arctic Cat boss Metz as new CEO

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) names former Arctic Cat chief Christopher Metz at its new CEO, replacing interim CEO Michael Callahan, who will remain as Chairman until VSTO’s next board meeting.

Metz was President and CEO of RV maker Arctic Cat during 2014-17, after serving as a managing director of P-E firm Sun Capital Partners during 2005-14 and executive at Black & Decker during 1992-2005.

Former CEO Mark DeYoung retired in July, and the company said it wanted to find a new leader with broad consumer experience to amid a slump in gun sales.