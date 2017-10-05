Globalstar prices 73.37M-share offering at $1.65 each

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) has priced its public offering of 73,365,231 shares at $1.65, today's closing price.

Gross proceeds are coming in about $121.1M. The offering was made to satisfy requirements tied to its June credit amendment; and 80% of the proceeds go into a restricted account for the benefit of the lenders.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 11,004,784 shares at the offering price.

Shares fell 11.5% today before gaining 2.4% in the after-hours session.

