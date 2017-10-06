China approves HP's $1.1B purchase of Samsung's printer unit

China has given its approval to HP's (NYSE:HPQ) long-running $1.1B deal to buy Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) printer business, with a few restrictions.

The Ministry of Commerce says HP needs to be "fair and reasonable" in selling its A4 format laser printers, and that HP must report data including prices to the ministry every six months.

HP also isn't allowed to buy stakes in other A4 printer manufacturers in China, even as minority investments, or to restrict its printers' compatibility with third parties.

HP had reached the deal in September 2016 and hoped to close within 12 months; it now expects to close by Dec. 31.