Japan, U.S. set Oct. 16 for second round of economic talks

Japan's finance minister is heading to Washington, D.C., to launch a second round of economic dialogue.

Taro Aso will meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Oct. 16, in a follow-up to meetings between the two countries in Tokyo in April.

Since then, though, Japan raised tariffs on frozen beef imports from countries including the U.S. to 50% from 38.5% (on Aug. 1), and expectations are growing that the U.S. will use the new round to push for trade concessions.

Asked about that prospect, Aso said it's better to improve management of an existing quota system for frozen beef rather than changing laws to establish new rules.

The U.S. Treasury has expressed concern over the "persistence" of a trade imbalance (Japan had a $69B surplus with the U.S. last year).

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DBJP, DFJ, JYN, JOF, DXJS, JPNL, JEQ, HEWJ, EWV, YCL, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, DXJH, JHDG, JPN, JPMV, FJP, QJPN, DXJC, HJPX, GSJY, DEWJ, FXJP, HFXJ, DDJP