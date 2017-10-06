ITC ruling on washing machines sets up broad Trump response

The U.S. International Trade Commission's ruling that surging imports of washing machines are hurting U.S. producers paves the way for broad restrictions on products coming from LG and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) -- and sets up President Trump with a key test of his resolve to impose broad barriers to trade.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had said that the two South Korean firms had moved factories around the world to avoid single-country duties, and brought an unusual "global safeguard" case rather than the more typical "dumping" objection.

That sort of case covers all countries and puts more decision power in the president's hands, including the prospect of a sweeping tariff.

"This type of corrective action will create U.S. manufacturing jobs," says Whirlpool Chairman Jeff Fettig. LG and Samsung said restrictions would only hurt consumers with less innovation and higher prices.

The ITC was unanimous in its finding of harm; it will hold a public hearing on possible remedies Oct. 19, and recommend those to President Trump by Dec. 4.

Previously: Whirlpool applauds ITC ruling (Oct. 05 2017)

Previously: Whirlpool jumps after trade commission ruling (Oct. 05 2017)