Tropical Storm Nate threatens Gulf oil and gas, but bigger danger for cotton

Oil markets are wary as Tropical Storm Nate heads for the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a likely U.S. landfall as a hurricane this coming weekend.

BP joins the list of companies reportedly shutting all production of oil and natural gas from its four platforms in the region.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) is shutting production at two Gulf platforms and removing non-essential personnel from four others.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is shutting its 247K bbl/day Alliance refinery south of New Orleans.

While energy production may be hampered, most Gulf offshore rigs and platforms, and oil refining and gas processing on the coast, likely will be on the west side of the storm - typically the weaker side; the greater risk is to U.S. cotton-growing areas, particularly Alabama and Georgia.

