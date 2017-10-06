WSJ: Facebook cut Russia out of April report on election influence

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) cut references to Russia from a public report in April about manipulation of its platform around the presidential election, raising new questions about when the company became aware of the situation, WSJ reports.

The drafting of the report sparked internal debate over how much information to disclose about Russian mischief on Facebook and its efforts to affect U.S. public opinion, according to WSJ; ultimately the report did not mention Russia at all, referring only to "malicious actors."

Facebook's problems could get worse, as the full scope of how Russia used the social networking site are not yet fully known, tech investor Roger McNamee tells CNBC.

It is not good enough for Facebook to say it will hire more people and punish those who misuse the social media site after the fact, McNamee says; the company instead needs to prevent the situations from happening in the first place.