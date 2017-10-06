Trump likely to refuse to certify Iran nuclear deal compliance

Pres. Trump is expected to decline to certify the Iran nuclear agreement as early as next week and leave it to Congress to determine whether to reimpose punitive economic sanctions, according to multiple reports.

Congress may not have the stomach for such a move, which could lead to the agreement’s collapse, so the ultimate result could be to accuse Iran of failing to comply with the deal while leaving it in place.

Trump’s expected move would allow him to tell supporters that he had disavowed the accord, fulfilling his campaign rhetoric, while bowing to the reality that the U.S. would isolate itself from its allies if it sabotaged a deal with which Iran is viewed as complying.

Trump likely would present his decision on the deal as part of a broader U.S. strategy to crack down on Iran for its ballistic missile program and destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East.