Bayer maintains Xarelto sales outlook despite study setback

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it halted a phase 3 study for the use of Xarelto in a further indication after the clot prevention drug showed no improved efficacy compared with another treatment using low-dose aspirin.

The study was testing Xarelto for the secondary prevention of strokes and systemic embolism in patients who recently had an embolic stroke of an undetermined source.

Nevertheless, Bayer is standing by its peak sales estimate for the drug at more than €5B ($5.3B).

Xarelto was jointly developed by Bayer and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which owns the U.S. rights to the drug.