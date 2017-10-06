Dollar rallies amid Catalonia crisis, U.K. political woes

European bourses are mostly lower in the early going, as worries return over Catalonia’s push to break away from Spain, and the dollar rallies to its highest level against the euro since mid-August as investors bet on higher U.S. interest rates.

Uncertainty about whether Catalonia's parliament would meet on Monday in defiance of a ruling by Spain's constitutional court has sent Spanish stocks and bonds tumbling.

Friday's other major focus for markets will be U.S. jobs data for September, which will show how hurricanes Harvey and Irma affected the labor market.

U.K. stocks are higher, boosted by a weaker pound, amid growing speculation that the government will call a snap election.

German industrial orders rose 3.6% in August, rising far more than expected on strong foreign demand and rebounding from a decline in July.

