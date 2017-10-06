ImmunoGen prices 14.5M shares of common stock offering at $6.50; shares off 2% premarket

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) prices public offering of 14.5M shares of its common stock at a price of $6.50 per share for the expected gross proceeds of ~$94.3M.

Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,175,000 shares.

Net proceeds together with its existing capital will be used to fund its operations, R&D activities, clinical trial activities, for commercialization & acquisitions of new technologies, capital expenditures and working capital.