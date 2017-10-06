Bloomberg: Rio Tinto weighs sale of Europe's biggest aluminum smelter

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is considering a sale of Europe's biggest aluminum smelter and is renewing efforts to divest the Pacific Aluminum portfolio in Australia and New Zealand, Bloomberg reports.

Rio has been speaking with potential buyers for the Dunkerque smelter in northern France, with has an annual production capacity of 270K metric tons, and has drawn interest from financial investors such as P-E firms, according to the report.

Rio has offloaded more than $7B of assets from coal to copper and aluminum since 2013, and CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques has said a rebound in metals to energy prices has opened a window for additional sales of unwanted operations.