Omega Protein Corporation to be acquired by Cooke Inc. for $22.00 per share

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) entered into a definitive agreement with Cooke Inc,. under which Cooke will acquire all outstanding shares of Omega Protein for $22.00 per share in cash.

The transaction price represents a premium of 32.5% to Omega Protein's closing share price on October 5.

The transaction is expected to close near the end of 2017 or early in 2018.

"We are excited about the agreement, which we believe recognizes the value of Omega Protein's successful, 100-year-old fishing business and also provides stockholders with an immediate premium," said Bret Scholtes, President and CEO of Omega Protein. "Cooke is a family owned company and in many ways, reminds us a lot of ourselves and this agreement is the perfect fit for the two companies. Cooke is a highly-regarded and responsible leader in the global fishing and seafood industry."

Press Release