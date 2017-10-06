Australia seen matching Qatar as world's biggest LNG seller

Australia will soon match Qatar as the world’s biggest seller of liquefied natural gas, as a flurry of big new projects nears completion, says a report from Australia's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

Australia’s annual LNG exports will reach 74M tons during the year to June 2019, on par with shipments from Qatar during the period, according to the report.

The boost will come from new projects such as Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) Wheatstone, which is currently starting up, as well as Inpex's Ichthys LNG and Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Prelude floating LNG project, both planned for 2018.

Australia may not hold the top spot for long, as Qatar announced plans in July to expand production over the next decade.

ETFs: EWA, IAF, AUSE, QAT, FAUS, HAUD