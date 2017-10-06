U.S. Orphan Drug tally

The FDA has designated the following as Orphan Drugs:

Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) tazemetostat for mesothelioma.

Juno Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:JUNO) BCMA-targeted CAR T for multiple myeloma.

Trovagene's (NASDAQ:TROV) PCM-075 for acute myeloid leukemia.

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for microsatellite instability-high or mismatched repair deficient small cell lung cancer.

Ovid Therapeutics' (Pending:OVID) gaboxadol for Fragile X syndrome.

Takeda Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:TKPYY) compound for acute myeloid leukemia.

Bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) BCMA-targeted CAR T for multiple myeloma.

UniQure's (NASDAQ:QURE) AMT-130 for Huntington's disease.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.