FDA approves first test for screening Zika virus in blood donations

The FDA approves the cobas Zika test, a qualitative nucleic acid test for the detection of Zika virus RNA in individual plasma specimens obtained from volunteer donors of whole blood and blood components, and from living organ donors. It is intended for use to detect Zika virus in blood donations, not for the individual diagnosis of Zika virus infection.

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research says, "Today's action represents the first approval of a Zika virus detection test for use with screening the nation's blood supply."

The cobas Zika test is intended for use on the fully automated cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 systems manufactured by Roche Molecular Systems.