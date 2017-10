Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) initiated with Neutral rating by Seaport Global Securities.

Seaport initiates coverage of the following with Buy ratings: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI), Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT), AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO), Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK), Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK); Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN).

Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ:CGNT) initiated with Outperform rating and $5 (75% upside) price target by JMP Securities.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) resumed with Neutral rating by JPMorgan.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) downgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley.